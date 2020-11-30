Terry Boyles: Which is it, Mr. President? Hoax or plague?

The letter writer bemoans returning to boring governance. Sings the praises of the dynamic (executive) actions of the president, however paltry his legislative achievements contrast with his colorful self-evaluation.

The lively liberal political discourse of our parents is indeed something to be envied and emulated. There actually are reasonable, factual, economic arguments to be made for smaller, less intrusive, more efficient government.

What the writer shows us, however, is the willingness to adopt the singular ingeniousness of the president, and his smarmy put downs. I would bet the farm that, at the same time he tells us “defamers” that the president’s action (banning travel from China one supposes) “woke up the planet” to the plague, he commiserates still with those who believe COVID-19 is a hoax.

Which is it, sir? Hoax or plague?

Terry Boyles

Penn Valley