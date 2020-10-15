Terry Boyles: The election will change everything on both sides
I love George Boardman’s “Observations From The Center Stripe” and generally more nuanced take on what’s going on here in Nevada County and elsewhere. I do believe, however, that the election really will change “what’s going on” around the country. The change in folks’ emotional investment, on both sides, during the last four years has been palpable and only likely to increase with another four years of Twitter taunts from you know who. Citizens have unflappably acknowledged loathsome policy decisions during past administrations, but hourly aspersions and fabrications by our highest representative can only make us a more miserable nation. In the words of John Lennon “Give Peace A Chance.”
Terry Boyles
Penn Valley
