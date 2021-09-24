Terry Boyles: Stuck with a two-party system
It’s unfortunate America is saddled with a de facto two-party system (as yet, no parliament on the horizon), for it means many, if not most, folks feel they have no voice when faced with only two less-than-ideal choices.
The Republican Party has a distinct advantage in winning elections nationwide for the foreseeable future. They are a unified front with an ideological purity (liberals bad!) unmatched by Democrats, who cater to an ideological spectrum of well-meaning voters and candidates. False equivalencies of, say, “Biden is as bad as Trump” (try that on any Republican voter!), from the Bernie-or-busters, or the Green Party.
I wonder what different world we might live in had that wonderful idealist, Ralph Nader, accepted the less-than-ideal reality that is American politics. I’m with the candidate who says, in all honesty, “All I care about is winning!”
Terry Boyles
Penn Valley
