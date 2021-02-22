Terry Boyles: Simple questions

If we can’t get the president to say it, we need to subpoena every member of Congress and ask them one question: “Yes or no, was there massive election fraud in the 2020 election?”

Asking them the more obvious question — “Was it rigged?” — might bring an entirely different answer.

Because in their hearts they know that efforts to rig elections through gerrymandering, limiting polling places, stringent voter ID, etc., at their behest, continues.

Terry Boyles

Penn Valley