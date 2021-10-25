Terry Boyles: Defense Dept. should take on environmental and viral threats
A battle for our very survival looms. Certainly one worthy of a war footing akin to the fight against fascism our grandfathers fought. Yet climate change and pandemic preparation are still but an afterthought in the federal budget.
Our current rate of military spending, if brought before Congress as a new bill, would be in excess of $8 trillion. Not even a murmur of adjusting downward the defense budget to pay for domestic infrastructure. This despite the fact that our armed forces have achieved little in the way of real national security recently, after a string of failed foreign excursions.
But the military industrial jobs program, and fascination with fire power, silence the critics of our bloated defense budget. Why not make environmental and viral threats part of the Defense Department’s mandate?
After all, these enemies kill far more Americans, and destroy more property, than any foreign war ever has.
Terry Boyles
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Terry Boyles: Defense Dept. should take on environmental and viral threats
A battle for our very survival looms. Certainly one worthy of a war footing akin to the fight against fascism our grandfathers fought. Yet climate change and pandemic preparation are still but an afterthought in…