Terry Boyles: Conservatives undermining faith in elections

“Without faith in elections we’re in trouble,” writes a letter contributor. True enough. However, the writer then proceeds to try his best to reduce our faith in America’s election process.

He supposes voters that are “dumber than hogs” shouldn’t be allowed to vote (How quaint! Let’s bring back poll taxes and tests!). And then he apes the president’s completely debunked claim of millions of illegals voting. Such cynical denigration of our democratic process is tantamount to treason. With his concern about voter fraud spread amongst the citizenry, we cannot be assured of a peaceful transition of power come November as the nation is less likely to accept the election results.

With demographic reality increasingly against them in honest elections, conservative operatives try their best to cast doubt on the most American of institutions, our very democracy itself.

Terry Boyles

Penn Valley