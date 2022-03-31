Terry Boyles: ‘Blind justice’ and the Supreme Court

If I hear one more conservative politician talk about “blind justice“ at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, my head might explode. To listen to hyper partisan right-wing hacks like Sens. Hawley and Cruz imply that they are interested in, or even understand the concept of the term ”blind justice,“ while they lobbied for, and got, the most activist ”conservative“ court in generations … how Jackson was able to sit there with a straight face is admirable.

The subtext here is that, unlike all the lower courts in the land, the Supreme Court really is not about dispassionate analysis of the law and its letter. That work has been done, ad infinitum, by the lower courts and come up wanting.

What is in the heart in each of the highest court’s judges should reflect the mood of the country today when making those excruciatingly close legal calls. With Americans evenly divided politically it’s easy to see that the U.S. Supreme Court cannot do the job intended by the founders as it is presently constructed, as it does not fairly represent the heart of America.

It’s easy to see why many would want Biden to pack a larger court to restore balance. Republicans already have their high court supermajority ready to overturn Roe and other precedents. Why can’t they (Republican senators) just graciously accept victory and vote to confirm Judge Jackson? The once staid U.S. Senate has turned from leadership to following the herd.

Terry Boyles





Penn Valley