Terry Boyles: Attacking the core of our democracy

Let them have their BLM/Antifa show, but only if the bipartisan commission is allowed to subpoena the former president and Kevin McCarthy.

Last summer’s demonstrations and unfortunate peripheral violence at least was precipitated by a real, horrific, incident videotaped and viewed by everyone. Please show us something, other than the Trump’s big lie, that caused folks to storm the Capitol.

There are, no doubt, agitators and would-be domestic terrorists on the far left, as well as the right. But only the latter had the blessing of a president and were attacking the very core institution of our democracy.

Let’s watch them (House Republicans) try and call apples oranges. The complete rewrite of history we see by Team Trump (formerly the Republican Party) can only be forestalled by continued testimony (under oath) of those who were witness to the insurrection and its causes.

Oh sure, let them have those who witnessed actual massive voter fraud have their day on the stand, as well. (If there are any!)

Terry Boyles

Penn Valley