Terry Boyles: Assaults on democracy will backfire
Trump’s assault on democracy, crying election fraud (one would suppose to benefit himself politically), even if only partially successful, will only damage his own party.
This has already been made apparent in the Georgia Senate runoff election, when a small but likely significant portion of Trump’s base didn’t bother to cast a vote in a “rigged” system.
Downcast and cynical about whether their vote will actually be counted, legions of conspiracy believers will content themselves with grumbling about the deteriorating American “greatness” rather than participating.
The cynical protest of the electoral outcome by certain senators and representatives (one local), will likely backfire badly and hamstring their efforts to increase conservative voter turnout in the future.
Terry Boyles
Penn Valley
