Terry Boyles: A federal judge makes a bad legal judgment…
A federal judge in Florida decides masks and vaccinations are not really what Congress had in mind when granting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention power (Public Health Services Act of 1944) to make rules (like “sanitation”) to prevent the spread of disease.
Now the public, including apparently Joe Biden (“Wear masks if you want”) is encouraged to throw away their masks, perhaps forever.
This pandemic is not over. We are only currently between waves. Masks are certainly a form of personal sanitation, although the law doesn’t mention masks specifically. We think nothing of a health inspector’s mandates where our food is made and other health and safety rules, however. But sharing your filthy, disease-laden, breath with vulnerable fellow travelers is a “personal decision” and therefore somehow exempt.
We may feel we are done with precautions, and perhaps in spaces we choose to be in close proximity to others (a bar), it’s a choice we are entitled to make.
But public spaces (like planes, buses, hospitals, government offices, etc.) that put us close to others that may be infectious is certainly what Congress and the law they wrote had in mind.
The CDC has had its wings clipped by Judge Mizelle, a Trump appointee, but that doesn’t mean that the public shouldn’t still heed its advice now and in the future.
Terry Boyles
Penn Valley
