Terry Boyer: Gold Country Grand Prix expresses gratitude

In gratitude to The Union and the community, our race series here in western Nevada County reached the conclusion of its 13 year with the running/walking of the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning 2018 at Nevada Union High School.

The celebration of that milestone was celebrated in December 2018 at Twin Cities with recognition of several worthy participants.

The overall female winning runner is Jade Biitner; overall male competitor is Sergio Higareda.

Over 2,000 runners and walkers participated in the 10-event program in 2018.

We are thankful for the coverage provided by The Union throughout the running season and especially to your sports editor, Mr. Ford, for bringing the events schedules ahead of time and for results coverage afterward.

This year we chose to recognize Mr. Clyde Lehman, guru and leader of the Sierra Gold Track and Field Team who continues to encourage running, competing and striving for personal bests with a special award — deservedly, as he builds this team and competes around the world as well as inour back yard! Thank you Mr. Lehman!

The sponsors include Empire Shoes, Twin Cities Church, TRKAC, Bratton/State Farm and J. Creasy, DDS.

Visit http://www.goldcountrygrandprix.com for the 2019 schedule of races this year!

Resolve2Run is in the books! Paint the Town Blue, on March 24 at Nevada Union High School, is next in the 11 races remaining.

Pearce Terry Boyer

Gold Country Grand Prix treasurer