Terry-Ann Pesselt: Courtesy and professionalism

I haven’t enough adjectives to express my thanks for Senior Animal Control Officer Stefanie Geckler.

On both visits to our property, Officer Geckler displayed professionalism, courtesy and compassion. She was instrumental in my obtaining a license for my business, Daisy’s Place doggie day care and boarding.

Thank you again to Officer Geckler for her help in getting me through these COVID-19 times. She went over and above the call of duty to get me the license for my business.

She is a real asset to Animal Control and to the residents of Nevada County and to the Sheriff’s Department.

Terry-Ann Pesselt





Grass Valley