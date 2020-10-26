Terence McAteer: Recommendations for the Nevada County Board of Education
Voters are provided a clear choice for four open seats on the Nevada County Board of Education. There is an attempt by a fringe, single interest group to control the Board. They do not have the best interest of all students and teachers in this county. Therefore, voters need to take this election with heightened awareness.
Having been the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools for 13 years (1994 to 2007), I know the traits needed to be an effective and a quality board member. Therefore, I am supporting the following four long-time civic leaders who care about our schools:
Julie Baker
Susan Clarabut
Louise Johnson
Timothy May
I urge you to vote for these candidates and inform your friends of this slate of qualified individuals who, at their core, have the best interest of our schools.
Terence McAteer
Grass Valley
