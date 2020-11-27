Ted Burt: A new tax?

So as I am sitting here watching the news this morning I am hearing about the new ways the state is thinking about taxing cars. Because more people are driving electric cars and or more energy efficient ones that the state is not getting as much revenue for roads as they use to.

Last I heard they were more people driving trucks and SUVs? But without even going into that, how can the state just create a new road tax and justify it? We already pay some of the highest taxes in the country. Or I am guessing I should call them fees?

I mean, I am looking at the costs of a vehicle. We pay a license fee, registration, fee, weight fee, county district fee, and then to drive it we have to pay either road fee in gas taxes so a car that gets 30 miles per gallon and is driven 10,000 miles per year is already paying another $170 a year just in gas tax.

That is not even including federal taxes. So my whole question here is how can the state just create a new way to get more taxes (miles driven) tax without it having to go to the voters? And just for the people who haven’t figured it out for their vehicle, I am paying over $625 a year just in taxes and fees for my truck.

That does not include any insurance costs or any federal taxes — that is just in California and it’s a 20-year-old truck. Those of you with vehicles that are newer are paying five times that.

Ted Burt

Grass Valley