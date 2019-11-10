Tamara Zuromskis: Let’s get some perspective on power shutoffs

As I walked my dog at about 8 o’clock on a Wednesday night during the power shutoffs, I hoped that PG&E wouldn’t turn the power back on yet.

There was a hot, dry wind that burned my eyes and dried out my skin. Humidity had to be in single digits. That night, the wind picked up even more. I heard a loud gust, followed by some tree branches landing on my roof and I thought it might have begun to rain. No such luck.

I can only imagine what would have happened if tree branch had caused the power lines to throw off a spark or arc into this tinderbox.

As I lay in bed, I was able to sleep without worrying that I was going to have to jump out of bed, grab my dog, and flee for my life. I hear we have more dry windy days coming. If so, I hope they turn the power off again.

Sure, it’s a nuisance to deal with power outages, but it’s better than having your house burn down or dying in a fire. Let’s get some perspective.

Tamara Zuromskis

Grass Valley