Sydney Tichenor: Inspired to serve: AmeriCorps week

This week is AmeriCorps week, which is a week of celebration of AmeriCorps and all AmeriCorps members.

For those who don’t know what AmeriCorps is, it’s similar to the Peace Corps but for the states. I’m currently serving my second term with AmeriCorps through the Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership. I split my service with two host sites; Bear Yuba Land Trust and the Sierra Nevada Alliance.

I get to partake in various projects and events both nonprofit organizations are working on currently. Some projects and events I’m helping with include the Youth Environmental Summit on April 25 at Rice’s Crossing North Preserve (with BYLT) and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival held in South Lake Tahoe on April 22 with the Sierra Nevada Alliance.

There are several different AmeriCorps programs across the country. What inspired me to do a second term with AmeriCorps was how much fun I had during the first term. Although both AmeriCorps programs are different — I have still been learning a lot in both terms. The first term I served with was through the Virginia Service & Conservation Corps and the Virginia State Parks.

Sydney Tichenor

Grass Valley