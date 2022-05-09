Suzzette Clothier: Elect Jason Tedder

Should we be concerned about elections in our county? Do we have unobstructed viewing opportunities to actually see the process? Are our ballots counted properly?

All this has made me acutely aware of the importance of the office of clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. While this position handles the filing of all of our important documents, it also handles our elections that seem to be going on all the time.

This position has been made vacant by the retirement of the current clerk-recorder and gives us a great opportunity to fill it with someone we can count on to do the best job possible.

We need someone with high level computer and electronic skills because elections in our county use lots of equipment. Citizens want assurance that their vote is secure and properly counted. Recent elections have pressed us to learn about such things as chain of custody and canvassing requirements.

In Nevada County we can elect Jason Tedder, a Navy veteran who has served our country and is willing to step up and serve our community in this capacity. His Grand Jury experience, study of law, and mechanical and computer skills will serve us well.

Suzzette Clothier

Penn Valley