Suzie James: Hilary Hodge is not ready to be Nevada County supervisor

At a recent forum at the Sierra Pines Mobile Home Park, Hilary Hodge threw Measure E under the bus by providing a completely erroneous explanation of Measure E funding, stating that the monies would "go to balance the City of Grass Valley's budget."

This is a grievous error, as tax measure monies can be used only for the purposes for which they were raised — in this case, fire, police, roads, and parks. They cannot be used to balance the city's budget. A seasoned candidate would admit they did not know the answer to the question, rather than make something up.

At a recent League of Women Voters forum, when asked questions about housing, mental health, community services, zoning ordinances, and budgets, it was again clear that she had a lack of knowledge of what is needed to solve the challenges in our community.

Hilary Hodge is not ready to be a county supervisor. Dan Miller has worked hard to serve this community for 27 years. We need someone that has walked the walk, not someone who just talks the talk. I strongly urge you to vote for Dan Miller for District 3 supervisor.

Suzie James

Nevada City