Suzette Pool: Inhumane activity in Lake Wildwood

I have a major concern regarding the Lake Wildwood Association attempting to play God when it comes to nature. Their decision to kill geese because they feel that their lake got contaminated due to geese is ridiculous.

Does anyone realize how many sewage spills have occurred due to treatment plants failing since the lake had been established to date? Look it up online … sewage spills Lake Wildwood, and you'll see for yourself.

OK, so Lake Wildwood goes over the dam and back into Deer Creek below Pleasant Valley Road at Mooney Flat, so now the lake's contaminated water is affecting others downstream.

Let's stop killing geese — they were here long before you came here.

Suzette Pool

Penn Valley