Suzanne Marriott: Aging in place and finding community
I always look forward to reading Carole Carson’s column, “Joyful Aging.” Recently she addressed the question of whether to age in place or move when faced with a life-changing challenge.
A similar question arose for me following my husband’s death. I didn’t want to live the rest of my life in isolation, but I knew few of my neighbors, and only on a casual basis. So I discovered a way to do both — move and age in place by becoming a member of a cohousing community.
I joined Wolf Creek Lodge cohousing, a senior community of active adults. Our motto is “independence in your home and community at your doorstep.” We know each other well, work and play together, and manage the running of our community ourselves. It’s a vibrant and caring community that makes aging in place possible, rewarding and fun.
If cohousing interests you, there are two communities in western Nevada County: Nevada City Cohousing, a multigenerational community, and Wolf Creek Lodge in Grass Valley, a community of active adults. More information about these and other cohousing communities can be found online in the Wolf Creek Lodge February Newsletter at https://conta.cc/34t83jD.
Suzanne Marriott
Grass Valley
