Suzanne Ferroggiaro: Investigate Nevada City counter protesters
We strongly support an immediate, complete, full investigation into the counter protester violence that occurred against peaceful protesters in Nevada City on Sunday, Aug. 9.
We are appalled at the violent, bullying, vulgar, and disgusting trampling of the constitutional rights of the peaceful protesters; and at the lack of police action upon witnessing this.
We urge the Nevada City Council and Nevada County Board of Supervisors to support:
funding and personnel for an immediate, thorough investigation by all relevant city departments and for follow up steps;
full publication of investigation results, including videos and body cameras;
full prosecution of perpetrators of violence; and
initiation of short term and long term modes of community discussion to explore resolution of these issues.
Suzanne Ferroggiaro and family
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User