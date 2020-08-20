Suzanne Ferroggiaro: Investigate Nevada City counter protesters

We strongly support an immediate, complete, full investigation into the counter protester violence that occurred against peaceful protesters in Nevada City on Sunday, Aug. 9.

We are appalled at the violent, bullying, vulgar, and disgusting trampling of the constitutional rights of the peaceful protesters; and at the lack of police action upon witnessing this.

We urge the Nevada City Council and Nevada County Board of Supervisors to support:

funding and personnel for an immediate, thorough investigation by all relevant city departments and for follow up steps;

full publication of investigation results, including videos and body cameras;

full prosecution of perpetrators of violence; and

initiation of short term and long term modes of community discussion to explore resolution of these issues.

Suzanne Ferroggiaro and family

Grass Valley