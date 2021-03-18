Susie Patterson: Thanks for the tow!
Kudos to Tom Rogers of Grass Valley Brewing Co.! On Wednesday morning, I was driving to work at Alta Sierra Elementary as in-person school had not been switched to distant learning yet, and my car got stuck in the snow while going up a hill through the neighborhood.
Tom kindly pulled over, hooked a tow strap between our vehicles, and pulled me to a clearing so I could turn around and drive to safety. He then repeated this for the car behind me.
Susie Patterson
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Susie Patterson: Thanks for the tow!
Kudos to Tom Rogers of Grass Valley Brewing Co.! On Wednesday morning, I was driving to work at Alta Sierra Elementary as in-person school had not been switched to distant learning yet, and my car…