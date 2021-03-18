Susie Patterson: Thanks for the tow!

Kudos to Tom Rogers of Grass Valley Brewing Co.! On Wednesday morning, I was driving to work at Alta Sierra Elementary as in-person school had not been switched to distant learning yet, and my car got stuck in the snow while going up a hill through the neighborhood.

Tom kindly pulled over, hooked a tow strap between our vehicles, and pulled me to a clearing so I could turn around and drive to safety. He then repeated this for the car behind me.

Susie Patterson

Grass Valley