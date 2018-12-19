Susanne Leyain: Good Samaritan saved my life
December 19, 2018
I was at Pioneer Motors looking for a car, and there was a young man washing cars. I drove the car in and put it in park, and preceded to look at a car for sale.
My car started going backwards, I tried to run and stop it, but the car door knocked me to the ground and the tire was going over the side of my leg. I managed to yell help. The young man ran, stopped the car and helped me up off the ground, and asked if I wanted to go to the hospital. This was a traumatic situation. I said no, managed to get in my car and drove away.
I want to thank this young man for saving me. I hope Pioneer Motors knows what a special, nice man he is.
Susanne Leyain
Nevada County
