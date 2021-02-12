Susanna Wilson: Maskless and rude

Are you also afraid to go to the Grass Valley Post Office? I usually go to the Grass Valley SPD Post Office, where people are kind and wear masks and maintain distancing, too.

But recently, I thought surely after the president’s order to wear masks in Federal Buildings, I, as an 80-year-old person, would be safe in that low ceiling, close-quartered federal Postal Service building.

But no. Two men without masks. As I got back into my car one of the men without a mask came out. I asked him through my windshield, Why not? He motioned: “Never!“ I said, ”Shame on you.“ He replied, ”F**k you!“

He looked like a nice guy — clean, well groomed beard, etc. But, as the saying goes … you can’t judge a book by its cover. Can, or will, the post office provide masks for those entering without? Or keep out people without masks? I’ll keep going to SPD until I hear about that.

Susanna Wilson

Grass Valley