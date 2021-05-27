Susanna Wilson: Beware fire season

Yesterday, my new neighbor came to retrieve his recycle can, which had blown down the street to my house. I was out trimming the cecile brunner in all that wind.

He asked if we often get these winds in the summer. What? He’d not heard? He wasn’t aware?

I explained to him that this is the season of high fire alert. That when a fire starts somewhere, fanned by the winds, it can hop all over the land. I said, “Be careful,” meaning watch that barbecue in your backyard. But I don’t think he really understands. Didn’t he get his Get Ready booklet on fire prevention in the mail? Was it tossed as junk?

The recent refugees to our area are not educated and they probably don’t tune into our local broadcasters or newspaper. I did tell my new neighbor about the alerts and told him to dial into 211 to be put on the list. Maybe he will.

Susanna Wilson





Grass Valley