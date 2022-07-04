Susan Wallace: Plea for help from local nonprofit that is all volunteer

II saw where the county was increasing county funds for our wonderful animal shelter and was very pleased.

However, this is to remind our community that there is another community nonprofit, Scooter’s Pals, which also helps our community’s animals. Our income is entirely from private community donations and is not government-supported.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the economy, this means our nonprofit’s income is down a whopping 30%. We are asking all animal lovers to consider helping us with donations so we don’t have to reduce the amount of help we provide our community’s animals.

We help our community by helping re-home their dogs and cats to a new home. We do not charge for this service. Animals deserve a caring, secure and stable home.

Our web page is http://www.scooterspals.org where you can donate. Also see our Facebook, “Scooters Pals,” as well and our mailing address, which is P.O. Box 1687 Cedar Ridge CA 95924. For more information, call 530-350-2099. Please help us if you can.

Susan Wallace, founder and director

Grass Valley