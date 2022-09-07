Susan Wallace: Make plans for your pet

Each week I receive at least three calls urgently looking for a new home for a dog or cat belonging to a person’s friend or neighbor who has died without making arrangements for the care of their beloved pet.

This is a reminder to all of us who love our animals and want to be sure they are safely cared for after we have gone — please choose a friend or family member who will agree to take or find your animal a home without them ending up in a shelter and how to reach them.

Most dogs and cats from loving homes are not well suited for a loud crisis sounding shelter and the shelters do their best, but not all of them are safe placements for a dog accustomed to being a cherished pet.

Everyone who has a pet should make this arrangement with their friend or family member and post the information on the front of their fridge so the information can be found when it’s most needed.

If you have the financial means, please consider leaving some funds to help care for your beloved pet’s medical care. But please chose a person who has agreed to care for your pet.

Also include in the posted info the name of your vet and how to reach them so their medical history can be found by the new owners. Look over your assigned person’s name from time to time to make sure the agreement is current and up to date.

Please make plans for your beloved pet today! If you would like to call or email me to discuss your options and plans please, feel free to call me or email me at: Susan Wallace (Scooter’s Pals Founder): email: susanw1068@gmail.com or call 530-350-2099.

Susan Wallace

Grass Valley