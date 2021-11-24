Susan Tomlin: Trouble with radicals
Multi-kudos on your Nov. 18 column in The Union, Terry McLaughlin! So much information and now know why our state is in so much trouble with radicals like District Attorney Chesa Boudin being elected into high offices. I hope the recall is successful. Thank you!
Susan Tomlin
Penn Valley
