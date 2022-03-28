Susan Tomlin: Protecting American ideals

Protecting American Ideals held an excellent program on critical race theory on March 19 in Grass Valley. Judy Wood explained the differences between critical thinking, as supported by Socrates, and critical theory, as espoused my Karl Marx.

Critical thinking is an analysis of facts with certain levels of rigor and problem-solving abilities to form a judgment.

Critical theory is an approach to social philosophy that focuses on reflective assessment of society and culture in order to reveal and challenge power structures.

From the history of critical race theory through the ages to the present, Judy explained the philosophy and its distortion from the true tenets of our American Constitution.

Other members of our community added their concerns about the possibility of teaching the critical race theory philosophy in our schools. They talked about equity and about lowering standards to ensure fairness and justice for all, and about the school board members representing the community.





Critical race theory proponents believe that Americans are systemically and irredeemably racist, and that skin color drives beliefs and behaviors.

If you watch children at play or in sports, then you know that these beliefs are not true. Children are very accepting and open, and critical race theory classes would only serve to divide them into categories. “All men are created equal,” and should not be judged by skin color.

Susan Tomlin

Penn Valley