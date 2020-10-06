Susan Tomlin: Far left bordering on hysteria

Do you detect a bit of panic in the air throughout the recent letters to the Editor of the Union? When letters are full of condemnation and insults, you’ll usually find that they were written by far-left liberals. But pay them no mind, they are just showing signs of desperation, bordering on hysteria, because they have nothing positive that would recommend their candidate for the presidency.

The Democratic party of today isn’t a party we recognize anymore. It has moved so far to the radical left. Generations of Democrats put their trust in their party, but what has it become? Do they actually believe that Americans want to live in a socialistic utopia that the most progressive and radical members of their party envision foisting upon us?

Evidently they have not visited or even read about what happens in this kind of society. Please educate yourselves before you make the biggest mistake of your lives. Vote our president in for four more years to make America greater than ever, to continue his hard work for us, and together we will make America a stronger, safer, and kinder nation for us all. We must come together for America.

Susan Tomlin

Penn Valley