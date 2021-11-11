Susan Tomlin: Constitution built on political differences

This message is directed to Mr. Lowe, who continues to post divisive political commentary in The Union. If he will just calm down and recognize that most of us are American citizens.

Our political parties have been at odds for so long that it is now a part of how our form of government sorts out the best plan of action to protect our citizens and our way of life.

The Constitution is the heart of our government and was put together by both parties. We must honor their sacrifices!

Susan Tomlin

Penn Valley