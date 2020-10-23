Susan Mahaffy: David Alkire will provide balance and fortitude

I support David Alkire for the Nevada City Elementary School District Board. As a former Nevada City School District teacher, having served 34 years in the district, I know a little something about effective and ineffective school board members. I know David Alkire will listen to all ideas and suggestions and will encourage and appreciate any and all communication from students, families, staff and fellow board members. He will provide balance and fortitude. He will always have students, families and staff‘s best interest at heart. Vote with confidence for David Alkire.

And I am not saying this just because he is my husband.

Susan Mahaffy

Nevada City