Susan Lilly: Low income seniors and rising mobile home rents

As a mobile home owner, I was pleased to read Grass Valley Council Member Jan Arbuckle’s comments in “Lorraine’s Lowdown” on Aug. 23.

Most housing rules and regulations do not include mobile homes, and as a low income senior I am concerned about what is happening when mobile home parks continue to raise rents and predatory investors buy mobile home parks and increase rents even higher. For those of us on fixed incomes it is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

I am grateful to have a local council member who is aware of this, in addition to other issues concerning seniors. I wish to congratulate Ms. Arbuckle on her recent appointment.

Susan Lilly

Grass Valley