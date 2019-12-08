Susan Lewis: Thanks for supporting ‘Dining Out for Coming Out’

On behalf of the Board of PFLAG Nevada County, I would like to thank the following businesses who participated in our Dining Out for Coming Out fundraiser in October: Grass Valley Brewing Company, The Onyx Theatre, Twelve 28 Kitchen, and Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company (Lefty’s Grill, Fudenjuce, and Roost had planned to participate but were unfortunately closed due to the power outage that day.)

We appreciate the generosity of these great local dining/entertainment locales, as well as all the folks who came out to support our organization.

We’d also like to acknowledge donations from Golden Era Lounge, Diego’s, Treats and The New Moon Café.

Susan Lewis, board secretary

PFLAG Nevada County