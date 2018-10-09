Susan Lewis: PFLAG Nevada County presents ‘Dining Out for Coming Out’
October 9, 2018
Every year on National Coming Out Day people celebrate coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally.
On Thursday, Oct. 11, you can show your support and help raise funds for PFLAG Nevada County by patronizing local businesses that have generously agreed to donate a percentage of that day's proceeds to PFLAG. Currently, these include California Organics Café, The Onyx Theatre and Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. PFLAG Nevada County has been supporting and advocating for LGBTQA people and their rights in the foothills since 2002.
For more information, please visit http://www.pflagnevco.com and on Facebook at PFLAG Nevada County.
Susan Lewis, secretary
PFLAG Nevada County Board
