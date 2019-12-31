Susan Hopkins: The gift of music

On December 17, in the midst of holiday busyness, the Sierra Master Chorale took time to visit senior residential facilities in our community to sing seasonal music with the residents.

I was at one of these events, organized by InConcert Sierra, and could not miss the joy expressed on the faces of these elders as they sang along to the music that brought back memories of holidays past. While these events may not hold the quite the excitement that the third Sunday afternoon concerts do, they are very special to these elders who cannot get out to the big concerts.

We are grateful to InConcert Sierra and The Master Chorale for giving the wonderful gift of sharing music with our elders.

Susan Hopkins

Nevada City