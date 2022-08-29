Susan Hook: Lorraine’s Lowdown

The main reason we have been long-time subscribers to The Union is its attention to local news and happenings. I’ve noticed that there is less local and more “world” news since you purchased the paper. Lorraine’s Lowdown was a spotlight for our community. It focused on all the best our citizenry has to offer…the good deeds and accomplishments of our neighbors and friends. Please bring her column of sunshine back.

I would also like to thank you for listening to your subscribers regarding the plastic bags. Only using them on rainy days is a win/win all around. Now, if you would please use the savings on additional ink to make reading the paper easier, it would be greatly appreciated.

Regards,

Susan Hook

Nevada County