Susan Healy-Harman: Congrats to Capt. Moon

Recently 27-year veteran Captain Shannon Moon of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, received the 2018 "League of California Cities "Women of Persistence Award," one of seven presented to women throughout the state.

Captain Moon was recognized for her many career accomplishments including first woman sergeant, lieutenant, and currently captain.

These "firsts" along with her diverse experience in several county sheriff divisions and capacities, her dedication to a safety, and her ongoing community service efforts all reflect the commitment qualities that embody the spirit of this prestigious award.

Congratulations Captain Moon! You are admired and appreciated!

Susan Healy-Harman

Grass Valley