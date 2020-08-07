Susan Greenwood: Way off base

In a rather staggering display of cynical perversity, Terry McLaughlin callously co-opts the killings of black children to offer indictments of the protests against George Floyd’s death and the movement to remove from public places of prominence the statues honoring historical figures associated with racist practices.

Using those killings as emotional bait, she insinuates that had law enforcement not been distracted by the Floyd protests, the murders of those children might not have happened. She conflates their deaths with the movement to remove statues honoring racists (entirely unrelated issues), asking if their removal will bring the children back.

The tell here is that Ms. McLaughlin carefully cherry-picks murders of black children. Tragically, many children of every race are killed in this country — but she uses only the deaths of black children to express her own discomfort with, and to decry and disparage, the recent movements in our society that speak to the injustices suffered for centuries by those children’s ancestors and kin.

Presumably she is clumsily attempting to employ irony by doing so: saying that these movements, initiated on behalf of people of color out of anguish and frustration over ongoing racist practices, are “surely part of the cause” of killings of children of color.

Xxjxjxjjxjxjxj

That is just straight-up cheap exploitation of those murdered black children to support and promote her (subtly anti-Black Lives Matter) political positions. And it is ugly.

Susan Greenwood

Lake of the Pines