Susan Greenwood: Drowning in partisan hyperbole
August 14, 2018
Terry McLaughlin uses a neat trick at the end of her latest column: she tells readers, " … don't accept a cartoonist's theory of this movement …" when that is exactly what she did.
Her entire column regarding the significance of the #Walkaway Campaign is based on what a cartoonist (yes, a cartoonist!) "predicts," "professes," "reminds," "believes," "theorizes" and "concludes." In other words, she presents as facts the opinions and generalizations of one … cartoonist.
Sadly, it is another contribution to the maelstrom of partisan hyperbole we're drowning in.
Susan Greenwood
Lake of the Pines
