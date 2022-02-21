Susan Graf: Real insight into mine hazards

Ray Bryars’ guest column in the Feb.16 edition of The Union sums up what we’ve all been concerned about regarding the opening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, but have not investigated.

I object to the mine reopening, but have the usual non-information about noise, traffic, etc., impacts.

Mr. Bryars has researched the histories of significant mine explosions around the world, so he has real insight into one huge reason why we should deny this project.

Susan Graf

Nevada City