Susan Graf: On the Alpine Meadows avalanche

The involved skiers in the Alpine Meadows avalanche were in bounds, on a steep advanced run known as Promised Land. The implication from Ms. Rebane (Hits & Misses, Jan.22) was that they were not advised by the ski area, that the run was avalanche-prone.

Any skier there knows that run is difficult.

Alpine has installed huge Gazex avalanche control towers along their main access road to the ski area, allowing paying customers into the parking area and profitable ticket sales.

But once you are in an area such as Promised Land the controls are less effective, though monitored carefully.

Susan Graf

Nevada City