Susan Graf: Leaf blowers too loud
It’s leaf blower season again. Is there a way to designate times or days we can allow this atrocity to impact our lives? Some people are obsessive, one hour blowing flower pots and tire rims, then to the back yard to finish while the downhill neighbors are starting theirs up. Some of these machines’ noises are ear splitting. Many times they start just as the wind is blowing, and often it seems like just at lunch time on the porch. Can this be regulated?
Susan Graf
Nevada City
