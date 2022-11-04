Susan Genovese: Dr. Kermit Jones gets my vote

Dr. Kermit Jones is running for Congress in our 3rd Congressional district. If elected Dr. Kermit Jones will defend Democracy. He will support voting rights protections, putting an end to gerrymandering, and establishing term limits. For wildfire risk areas, Dr. Kermit Jones will sponsor legislation in Congress that would authorize a federal fire insurance program for existing structures.

Dr. Kermit Jones wants to help create a strong economy by making big corporations pay taxes to help support the economy, while working to help level the playing field for small businesses so we can invest in our communities.

Dr. Kermit Jones will fight to protect a woman’s constitutional right to make her own personal health decisions without the intrusion of politics, and to ensure women have access to reproductive health.

Dr. Kermit Jones will work in Congress to secure federal funds to expand health care in rural areas by increasing the number of doctors and nurses and to provide more access to medical treatment in rural communities.

For more information on Dr. Kermit Jones, please go to http://www.kermitjonesforcongress.com

Please vote today by either sending in your mail-in ballot or dropping it off at one of several drop-boxes throughout the county. http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3099/Ballot-Drop-Boxes

Susan M Genovese

Grass Valley