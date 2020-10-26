Susan Brandt Blachley: John Norton for NID

As a resident living on the NID, I care about these wonderful mountain waters that sustains us. For four years NID’s Vegetation Management Working Group was supposed to research alternatives to their regular use of cancer-causing Roundup and the fish and amphibian-killing cutrine nautique copper that is poured into the waterway every month of the spring and summer season. Just as a new year begins, the poisons begin again and I fear for the health of our land.

I have politely inquired several times as to NID’s progress in finding alternatives and have yet to receive a response from them. Why can’t they employ people to clear the waters without poisons, creating jobs and creating a healthier land? It’s time to make a change at NID. Rich Johansen is on the vegetation management committee that has done nothing to answer this question and hides when asked what is being done. I support John Norton NID Division 5 as he is experienced and committed to reviewing the herbicide issues, he operates with transparency and honors people and how we are all concerned about the health of our water.

Susan Brandt Blachley

Grass Valley