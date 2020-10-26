Susan Brandt Blachley: John Norton for NID
As a resident living on the NID, I care about these wonderful mountain waters that sustains us. For four years NID’s Vegetation Management Working Group was supposed to research alternatives to their regular use of cancer-causing Roundup and the fish and amphibian-killing cutrine nautique copper that is poured into the waterway every month of the spring and summer season. Just as a new year begins, the poisons begin again and I fear for the health of our land.
I have politely inquired several times as to NID’s progress in finding alternatives and have yet to receive a response from them. Why can’t they employ people to clear the waters without poisons, creating jobs and creating a healthier land? It’s time to make a change at NID. Rich Johansen is on the vegetation management committee that has done nothing to answer this question and hides when asked what is being done. I support John Norton NID Division 5 as he is experienced and committed to reviewing the herbicide issues, he operates with transparency and honors people and how we are all concerned about the health of our water.
Susan Brandt Blachley
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User