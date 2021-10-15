Susan Bewley: What’s in the Build Back Better Act?
Apparently, many people do not know what is in the current version of the Build Back Better Act. Here is a summary of the legislation at this point:
Child care: Child care tax credit of up to $3,800 per child. Paid family leave.
Climate change: Tax incentives for a range of electric/energy efficient products. Clean electricity programs for utilities. Energy efficiency and electrification expansion. Civilian Conservation Corps. Expanding of government electric vehicle fleet.
Education: Universal pre-kindergarten. Two years tuition-free community college. Repairing/improving school facilities/infrastructure. Pell Grant expansion.
Health care: Allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Expand Medicare to include vision, hearing and dental coverage. Expand Medicare and Medicaid access.
Cyber security: Security for federal digital networks, cyber security and protection.
The cost will be financed through a combination of tax increases on corporations and those people earning more than $400,000 per year, as well as increasing the budget of the Internal Revenue Service to allow better enforcement to catch tax cheaters.
If you don’t like the $3.5 trillion price tag, what programs do you want to cut? The programs are for 10 years, so they average 1/10th of that amount annually.
Democrats may like to tax and spend, but Republicans like to borrow and spend. Let’s invest in families rather than wars.
Susan Bewley
Nevada City.
