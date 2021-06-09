Susan Bewley: State vs. federal minimum wages
Thank you to The Union for printing my “Other Voices” opinions concerning my disagreement with Marc Cuniberti’s column regarding unemployment benefits and the minimum wage. I would like to clarify the differences between the state of California’s minimum wage and the federal minimum wage.
In 2016, the state of California minimum wage was $10 per hour. That year, The New Minimum Wage Phase-In Requirements 2017-2023” (SB 3, Leno) was passed. Today, the California minimum wage is $14 per hour for businesses with over 25 employees and $13 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
These rates are scheduled to increase on Jan.1, 2022 to $15 and $14, respectively. The minimum for 25 or fewer employees will hit $15 on Jan. 1, 2023. The California minimum wage will then be indexed annually based on the National CPI for urban wages.
The federal minimum wage is currently only $7.25 per hour. It has not increased since 2009. The Raise the Wage Act of 2021 introduced by the Democrats (HR 582, S 53) would raise the federal minimum wage in annual increments to $15 per hour by June, 2025. If passed, the federal minimum wage would then be annually adjusted based on median hourly wages, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Susan Bewley
Nevada City
