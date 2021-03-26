Susan Bewley: ‘Rally for Freedom’ — really?

Was this for real, “A Worldwide Rally for Freedom” reported in The Union on March 23? Did Ken Paige of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant really say, “Our decision … was based on gut feeling?” Really? It wasn’t based on scientific data or evidence? Such a surprise!

And did former Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum really bring up breaking down the doors to the Eric Rood Administrative Center and bringing members of the Public Health Department to justice? What “justice” did she have in mind? Vigilante justice? Has she been arrested for sedition yet? Inciting violence and threats are not free speech!

Public health professionals, epidemiologists and scientists will get us through this pandemic. Their recommendations of distancing, masking and hand washing work. And now, effective and safe vaccinations are here! Three cheers for hugging again!

But beware of Paige and Senum and the anti-maskers, as they could be super spreaders. They also seem to be lazy (wearing a mask is quite easy) and not very nice (unconcerned with everyone else). Really.

Susan Bewley

Nevada City