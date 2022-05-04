Susan Bauman: Just the scientific facts, please

Alan Stahler needs to resist writing about evolution under the guise of science.

His April 28 column, “Gene connections,” uses words like, “maybe,” “perhaps” and “imagine,” which have no place in a purely scientific evaluation of facts.

Science seeks to prove, demonstrate and confirm hypotheses via scientific method and repetitive trials. Hypotheses without proof are simply guesses and imaginations, and should not be represented as scientific fact.

Susan Bauman

Nevada City