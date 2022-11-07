Sunrise Movement Nevada County: Community choice aggregation

On behalf of the Sunrise Movement chapter in Nevada County, a youth-led environmental action organization, I urge every person living in Grass Valley to support our city in joining a Community Choice Aggregation program hosted by Pioneer Community Energy of Placer County. As a high school student, I want to make a difference in my community. Climate change is a very real and scary threat, especially for my generation. This program is one opportunity, one decision, that can shape our city for the better. I want to ensure that you are informed and will be convinced to take this step in the right direction!

What exactly is a Community Choice Aggregation? A Community Choice Aggregation or (CCA) will allow Grass Valley and its citizens to purchase their own electricity, funneled through already existing energy infrastructure owned by PG&E. Because a CCA program allows for the purchase of our own energy, Grass Valley will not only be able to have more control over its energy, but citizens will also be able to purchase from completely renewable energy sources. Bringing Grass Valley one step closer to becoming a zero carbon community. For those of you who are more skeptical or disapproving, the CCA program is free, easy to opt out of, and will cause no change in your ability to consume energy. So, why not give it a try?

Just what is Sunrise? Sunrise Movement is a youth-led climate action organization focused on doing whatever we can to fight the climate crisis. With our local chapter being composed of people from all walks of life, from Ghidotti students like myself, to briarpatch employees and even the occasional member of local government. Our local Nevada County chapter does everything from talking in schools, to meeting with local politicians to discuss their policy choices, and writing columns in our local press. And for all the citizens of Nevada County outside of the proposed Grass Valley CCA zone, Sunrise is still here willing to fight for a cleaner tomorrow.

Because of the clear benefits, Sunrise Movement of Nevada County urges everyone to support the Grass Valley Community Choice Aggregation program. This is a good step forward for Grass Valley in a transition to a more sustainable future that can, hopefully, become a model for the rest of Nevada County. We, as a community, have the opportunity to make a better effort to prevent worsening effects of climate change and restore our environment. Thank you for your consideration!

Josh Thiem and Walter Helvin live in Nevada City.